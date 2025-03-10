SINGAPORE, March 10 — Pokemon Go fans in Singapore are in for a treat as the City Safari event makes its way to the island on March 29 and 30.

The event will introduce the donkey Pokemon Mudbray and its evolution, Mudsdale, which will be exclusive to Singapore during this period, according to developer Niantic on the Pokemon Go Live website.

Players who purchase tickets will unlock special missions and get a chance to partner with Eevee wearing an explorer hat while exploring themed areas.

“Discover lesser-known stories and fun facts about the history and heritage of Singapore’s places and neighbourhoods,” the Pokemon Go Live page said about the new official routes in partnership with the National Heritage Board.

These official heritage routes will guide players through Little India, Tiong Bahru, Sembawang, Orchard Road, and Pasir Ris, offering unique in-game experiences.

Event locations include Sentosa, Ang Mo Kio, Jurong East, Marina Bay, Pasir Ris, and Sembawang, with exciting spawns awaiting trainers.

A pop-up store at HarbourFront Centre Outdoor Plaza will offer a free Pikachu sun visor giveaway and limited-edition Pokemon merchandise.

Tickets for the event cost S$19 (RM63) for a single day and S$34 for both days, with optional add-ons available for S$15 each to unlock extra in-game perks.

The City Safari event follows previous Safari Zone events in France, Sweden, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, and a highly successful Singapore edition in 2022.

Players must be physically in Singapore to participate, making this a fantastic opportunity for both local trainers and visiting Pokemon fans!