SINGAPORE, March 8 — A woman in Singapore had a narrow escape when her power bank caught fire while commuting on the East West MRT line yesterday.

Train operator SMRT told The Straits Times (ST) that a fire extinguisher was used by staff to put out the fire that happened at the Raffles Place MRT station, after an emergency communication button was activated at 5.30pm.

The hapless passenger (who wanted to only be identified as Chen) had uploaded pictures of her ordeal on social media website Xiaohongshu.

She told ST that she had not been using the power bank when it caught fire, and she had also with her headphones, a data cable as well as an access card in her bag.

The findings so far point out to the power bank being the source of the fire and no one was hurt, with all passengers evacuated from the cabin once the doors opened.