SINGAPORE, March 1 — Despite 2024 being the auspicious Year of the Dragon, Singapore’s birth rate stayed at its historical low of 0.97.

Citing preliminary data, Singapore’s fertility rate, which dipped below 1.0 in 2023, stayed consistent last year, as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said in Parliament yesterday.

“The Dragon year effect has been diminishing over the years, reflecting the generational shifts in attitudes and priorities among young couples,” Indranee was quoted by news portal Channel News Asia (CNA) as saying.

Expecting a rise in births due to the auspicious Year of the Dragon, former Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his Chinese New Year message last year, encouraged couples to have children.

However, contrary to historical trends, the birth rate did not rise in 2024.

Initial figures reveal that approximately 30,800 babies were born to Singapore residents last year, a small increase from the 30,500 recorded in 2023.

Indranee emphasised that the country’s declining birth rate and growing elderly population will have substantial effects on both its economy and social structure.

The minister called it a “national priority” due to the anticipated slowdown in domestic workforce expansion, which will hinder economic progress. Additionally, she stated that there will be an insufficient number of younger individuals to support the increasing elderly population.

Immigration is a potential solution to lessen the impact of the low birth rate, Indranee said, adding that Singapore will need to “carefully manage” this.

CNA also reported that in 2024, citizenship was granted to some 24,000 individuals, with 1,400 children born overseas to Singaporeans, while permanent residency was given to about 35,000.

Overall, the average yearly number of new citizens and permanent residents has seen a small rise in the past five years compared to the previous five.

In the past ten years, marriages between Singaporean citizens and foreign nationals have consistently accounted for over a third of all citizen marriages annually.

“We will continue to review our population strategies to ensure that they remain relevant in meeting our needs,” Indranee told CNA.