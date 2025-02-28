SINGAPORE, Feb 28 – Singaporean supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice will reportedly distribute more than 75,000 free snacks and drinks to Muslim customers at 59 of its stores during Ramadan.

In a statement cited by The Straits Times, it said the giveaway, running from March 2 to 30, aims to support the Muslim community during the fasting month.

Each Muslim customer will receive a drink, such as milk, an isotonic beverage, or water, along with a snack of dates or biscuits while stocks last.

The refreshments will be available 30 minutes before or after the time when Muslim break their fast — called “buka puasa” or “iftar”.

Its group chief executive officer Vipul Chawla was quoted saying the initiative seeks to foster community bonds while supporting Muslims during this important period.

“Ramadan is a time for prayer and reflection, and we want to take the opportunity to support our Muslim community,” he said.

The Muslim community in Singapore will find out tonight whether Ramadan starts tomorrow.