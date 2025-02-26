SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — The Elections Department (ELD) has warned Singaporeans to be cautious of fraudulent messages impersonating official notices that urge recipients to restore their names to the Registers of Electors.

On February 25, an advisory issued via the government portal alerted prospective voters about a fake notice, allegedly from ELD, circulating online and in messaging groups.

The advisory emphasised that voters should verify their voting status only through official sources, such as the ELD voter services page on its website or the Singpass app.

In a Facebook post on February 19, ELD clarified that it did not issue the scam warning circulating on chat messaging platforms, though the image used in the fraudulent message appears to be a screengrab from ELD’s voter services webpage.

“This same image was also circulated during the 2023 Presidential Election, and more recently in 2024,” it added.

Singaporeans who cannot check their voting status online can contact the ELD hotline at 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-225-5353) or visit the nearest community centres and ServiceSG centres for assistance.

ELD stated that while it does send official emails containing clickable links, they will always originate from email addresses ending in @eld.gov.sg, and all government SMS communications will be sent via gov.sg.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over scams in Singapore, with victims losing a record S$1.1 billion in 2024.