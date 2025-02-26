SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — Five men, all members of a secret society, were sentenced to imprisonment and caning yesterday for their involvement in a 2023 fatal brawl near Concorde Hotel, which resulted in the death of 29-year-old former bouncer Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail.

According to The Straits Times, a district court sentenced Sridharan Elangovan (30) to three years’ imprisonment and six strokes of the cane, while Manojkumar Velayanatham (32) received 2½ years’ imprisonment and four strokes.

Sashikumar Pakirsamy (34) was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and two strokes.

Two other men, Raja Rishi (28) and Puthenvilla Keith Peter (26), were sentenced to 2½ years’ imprisonment with four strokes and two years, two months’ jail with three strokes, respectively.

All five pleaded guilty to rioting charges on February 13, admitting they had beaten Isrrat, who was later fatally stabbed by another individual.

A sixth man, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran (30), is currently facing a murder charge for allegedly delivering the fatal stab wounds, with his case still pending.

The court heard that the fight, which occurred in the early hours of August 20, 2023, stemmed from a confrontation between rival gang members outside Club Rumours at Concorde Hotel.

District Judge Eddy Tham emphasised the seriousness of rioting with violence but noted that the fight was not gang-initiated, as Isrrat’s group had armed themselves first before the altercation escalated.