SINGAPORE, Feb 17 — Shoplifting and voyeurism cases surged in 2024, according to the latest statistics from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), released on February 17.

Shop theft incidents reached 4,237 cases last year, marking a 7.6 per cent increase from 3,939 in 2023, and a sharp rise from 2,652 cases in 2021, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

Shoplifting now accounts for 21.2 per cent of all physical crime in the city-state.

Despite the rise in shop thefts, the total number of physical crime cases remained stable in 2024, with 19,969 reported, slightly down from 19,966 in the previous year.

Shoplifting was flagged by the police as one of the top three crimes of concern, alongside voyeurism and molestation.

Voyeurism saw a 9 per cent increase in 2024, while molestation cases dropped.

Cases of theft in residential buildings, a concern in 2023, also declined.

Housebreaking and theft cases fell from 135 in 2023 to 118 in 2024, despite a brief spike during a series of burglaries believed to be linked to foreign syndicates.

Between June and August, a rash of burglaries in private estates near the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road led to stolen jewellery valued at S$3.85 million (RM12.7 million).

Following the incidents, increased patrols and mobile camera deployments helped reduce housebreaking and theft.

Shoplifting remained a primary offence among youths, with 379 individuals aged 10 to 19 arrested in 2024, making up 20.9 per cent of total shop theft arrests.

Most cases involved theft from supermarkets, beauty shops, and personal care stores.

Commonly stolen items included cosmetics, food, and personal care products.

Major outlets like NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage, and Watsons were among the top locations for shoplifting incidents.

Experts believe the rise in shoplifting could be linked to the increased use of CCTV and facial recognition technology by retailers, helping to better identify and apprehend offenders.

The SPF has been working closely with retailers under the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (STAR) programme.

“This expansion demonstrates the growing commitment among retailers to participate in collaborative efforts to address shop theft and strengthen their retail security measures,” said SPF.

By December 2024, over 1,000 outlets, including FairPrice Group and Sephora, joined the initiative to strengthen security measures and prevent theft.

Voyeurism cases, including upskirt offences, saw a 9 per cent increase, reaching 519 cases in 2024.

These incidents were predominantly committed in residential premises, shopping malls, and on public transport.

Of the voyeurism cases in homes, 76.5 per cent involved perpetrators known to the victims, such as ex-boyfriends or family members.

To combat these offences, the SPF introduced advisory messages at MRT stations and installed privacy partitions in public toilets.

The police have also collaborated with the Restroom Association of Singapore (RAS) to enhance security in public restrooms.

Meanwhile, molestation cases fell by 6.6 per cent to 1,427 incidents in 2024. Despite the drop, molestation remains a concern, accounting for 7.1 per cent of all physical crime cases.

The SPF has continued to raise awareness and work with stakeholders to reduce crime in public entertainment venues.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Gregory Tan noted that the stable physical crime rate in Singapore was largely due to the support of the community and technological advancements, which have boosted the ability to solve crimes.

“With these advancements, culprits will be caught and brought to justice,” Tan stated.