SINGAPORE, Feb 7 – Singapore’s former transport minister S Iswaran has reportedly been placed on home detention as part of his 12-month jail term, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) reportedly said today.

Singapore-based CNA reported that under the Home Detention Scheme, Iswaran will serve the remainder of his sentence at his residence under specified conditions, including curfew monitoring via an electronic tag and regular reporting to SPS for counselling.

He must also be gainfully occupied through work, study, or training.

Iswaran began his jail term on Oct 7, 2024, after pleading guilty to four charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code for receiving valuables from individuals with official dealings with him.

He also admitted to obstructing justice by delaying repayment for a flight to Doha.

The former minister received S$403,300 (RM1.3 million) worth of valuables over seven years, including Formula 1 tickets, football match passes, alcohol, and a Brompton bicycle.

SPS said Iswaran was assessed to be at low risk of reoffending and met the criteria for home detention, which is available to inmates who have served at least 14 days of their sentence and displayed good conduct.

Last year, about 44 per cent of eligible inmates were placed on the scheme.

Iswaran resigned from office in January 2024 and made a voluntary disgorgement of S$380,305.95.

Meanwhile, Singapore GP majority shareholder Ong Beng Seng, from whom Iswaran received valuables, is facing court proceedings, while the Attorney-General’s Chambers has decided not to charge construction executive Lum Kok Seng.



