SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about the Gaza Strip, calling them “truly horrifying.”

The latter’s comments came during a joint press conference on February 5, where Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlined plans to “level” Gaza, “take over,” and rebuild the territory.

Trump’s suggestion of relocating Palestinians to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan was also met with strong opposition.

Halimah, in a Facebook post, denounced these ideas as “a clear violation of international laws.”

She likened the plans to the forced displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, known as the “Nakba” or catastrophe.

“Now a second Nakba? This is the last indignity to inflict on the suffering Palestinians,” Halimah wrote.

She also questioned the future of peace efforts, asking, “With such rhetoric, where is the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, supposed to be negotiated and peace heading?”

The ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, was brokered under the Biden administration with the help of Qatar and Egypt. The deal includes phased negotiations, with the second phase beginning now.

Halimah concluded her post with a reminder: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

At the White House briefing yesterday, however, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump’s proposal as “historic” and “outside the box,” while clarifying that there was no commitment to deploying US forces in Gaza.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio further explained that Palestinians would be “temporarily relocated” for reconstruction efforts.