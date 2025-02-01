SINGAPORE, Feb 1 — Scammers are back at it again, this time using tax refund emails that appear to come from Singapore Customs.

The message looks pretty official — it asks recipients to choose their refund method, like a bank transfer or credit card, and click a link to claim their tax return.

But don’t be fooled; this is a scam, as confirmed by Singapore Customs in a January 31 Facebook post.

The agency made it clear that they would never send a hyperlink for cash transactions and that emails of this nature are definitely not from them.

It also reminded people that any legitimate communication would come from an official email address ending in @customs.gov.sg. So if you spot a Gmail or Yahoo address, that’s a red flag.

In addition to this tax refund scam, Singapore Customs also issued a warning back in December about another con. It involved a forged document with the Singapore Customs logo, demanding payment for the release of a parcel supposedly held for clearance.

If in doubt, Singapore Customs recommends getting in touch through their official email at [email protected] to verify any suspicious communications.

The police are also urging the public to stay alert and follow the ACT approach: Add security features, Check for signs of a scam, and Tell the authorities if you spot anything dodgy.