SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — Shoplifting has emerged as a growing concern in Singapore, with nearly 4,000 incidents reported in 2023, a significant 21.4 per cent increase from the previous year.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), retailers, especially those with high foot traffic like Mustafa Centre and Watsons, are struggling to manage the surge in thefts despite employing security measures such as CCTV and additional staff.

Experts attribute the rise in shoplifting to a combination of economic pressures, the thrill of getting away with a crime, and more opportunistic theft driven by large crowds.

Consultant and criminologist, Dr. Anwar Rauf told CNA that: “The temptation to steal has become less stigmatized, with some individuals viewing it as a victimless crime.”

Some store owners believe that shoplifting is now an embedded issue in their operations, particularly as they face rising operating costs and shrinking profit margins.

At Mustafa Centre, one staff member revealed that shoplifting incidents have been frequent, leading to heightened vigilance and stricter controls on high-value items.

Despite improved in-store security, including more staff on the ground and the use of security cameras, stores continue to report significant losses. “We see the same offenders coming in repeatedly.

It’s a challenge to stop them when they know exactly how to avoid detection,” a retail manager from Watsons told CNA

Watsons is also working on better security solutions in response to the rising thefts. Managing director Irene Lau shared that they have seen a 20% rise in thefts over the past year.

“We are currently reviewing proposals from various vendors and testing proof-of-concept solutions to determine their effectiveness in our stores,” she said.

Sheng Siong supermarkets, taking a more tech-forward approach, have integrated facial recognition technology into their CCTV systems to enhance security and reduce thefts.

Police have been urging businesses to join the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (Star) programme.

The initiative, which works with retailers to identify vulnerabilities and implement preventive measures, aims to help reduce theft-related losses.