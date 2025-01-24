SINGAPORE, Jan 24 – A former Singapore television personality was reportedly charged in court with multiple offences, including engaging in sexual acts with a minor and harassment.

Straits Times reported that the man faces six counts of sexually penetrating an underage girl, along with one count each of harassment and obstructing the course of justice.

It reported that a gag order has been imposed to protect the identity of at least one alleged victim, who was reportedly in a relationship with him at the time.

Details such as the man’s age, nationality, ethnicity, previous works, and locations of the alleged offences cannot be disclosed.

According to court documents, the man allegedly engaged in sexual activities with a 15-year-old girl on six occasions in June 2024 at his home, a luxury hotel, and a hospital.

He is also accused of obstructing justice in August 2024 by instructing an alleged victim to cry in front of her mother and ask her not to press charges against him.

The case is scheduled for further mention on February 20.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years' jail and a fine for each count of sexual penetration of a minor under Section 376D of the Penal Code.

In Singapore, statutory rape applies only to a sexual act with a minor below 14 under Section 376A of the Penal Code.

He also faces up to seven years' jail and a fine for obstruction of justice, and up to one year in jail and a fine of S$5,000 (RM16,400) for harassment.



