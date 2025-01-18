SINGAPORE, Jan 18 — A Malaysian tenant who lived with a family in Singapore for nearly a decade has been sentenced to 19 months in jail for voyeurism and insulting modesty, Mothership reported today.

The 40-year-old aerospace machine operator was caught in April 2024 while filming his 45-year-old landlady in the shower.

Further investigations revealed he had also secretly recorded her young daughter over several years, starting when she was just three.

According to the facts of the case, as reported by Mothership, on April 8, 2024, while home alone with his landlady, the man filmed her through a gap beneath the bathroom door.

The woman screamed upon discovering him, and he fled to his room. Her husband called the police, who arrived within minutes and arrested the man.

Officers seized four phones and nine storage devices, which contained 13 videos of the landlady and nine of her daughter. The material spanned several years, with the man admitting to recording the young girl from as early as 2018.

Mothership said court documents revealed that when the daughter was three, the man filmed her in the master bedroom as her mother changed her clothes with the door open.

In later years, he edited footage to zoom in on explicit details, keeping the recordings for his own gratification.

The landlady described to the court the trauma caused by discovering the extent of the violations, particularly the recordings of her daughter. Security measures, including a CCTV camera and digital locks, were installed to reassure her.

The couple has chosen not to tell their daughter about the recordings, given her age.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism and one of insulting modesty on December 30, 2024. A gag order was imposed to protect the victims’ identities.

In sentencing, the court noted the seriousness of the offences and the prolonged harm inflicted on the victims, underscoring the betrayal of trust by someone the family had lived with for years.