SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — A 21-year-old Malaysian man is under investigation in Singapore for attempting to smuggle drugs worth over S$169,000 (S$1=RM3.29) into the country, including over 4.6 kilograms of cannabis, on Tuesday, authorities said on Thursday.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said a total of about 4,648 grammes of cannabis, 542g of ‘Ice’ and 250 Erimin-5 tablets were found concealed in various parts of the man’s motorcycle during a stop at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA officers discovered a black bundle in the front fairing of the motorcycle before alerting the CNB for further checks on the Malaysia-registered vehicle, which led to the full discovery.

“The drugs could potentially sustain the addiction of about 970 abusers for a week. Investigations are ongoing,” they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, individuals who import or export more than 500g of cannabis or 250g of methamphetamine into or from Singapore may face the death penalty. — Bernama