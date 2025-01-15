SINGAPORE, Jan 15 – A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner here has been suspended for three months after failing to remove all acupuncture needles during a treatment, leading to complications for the patient.

CNA cited the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board (TCMPB) stating in its decision that Chua Kah Gay did not take sufficient steps to ensure all needles were removed, nor did he properly record the number of needles used.

The patient, who received acupuncture on September 19, 2021, experienced headaches, dizziness, and discomfort after discovering unremoved needles in his toe and head hours after the session.

“The needle was left on the complainant’s head after the acupuncture treatment, throughout the massage treatment, and it was only discovered by the complainant approximately six hours later.

“Upon removing the needle, the area where the unremoved needle had been was bleeding,” it reportedly said in the decision released this week.

The board determined that Chua had failed to provide competent and appropriate care by relying solely on visual scanning, which he admitted was insufficient.

It noted that the practitioner’s negligence harmed public confidence in the TCM profession, though his culpability was deemed “low”.

The suspension, which runs from January 11 to April 10, was deemed appropriate to maintain professional standards and accountability. Chua has also been censured and must bear the costs of the inquiry.



