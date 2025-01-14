SINGAPORE, Jan 14 — Police are investigating an incident involving a man caught on video urinating at Tanah Merah MRT station.

CNA quoted rail operator SMRT Trains Ltd’s president Lam Sheau Kai confirming the incident, calling it “unacceptable” and highlighting the health risks posed to commuters.

“A police report has been filed, and we are cooperating with the police in their investigations,” he reportedly said.

The police confirmed a report was made and investigations are ongoing, though the incident date remains unspecified.

A video posted on Instagram yesterday showed the man in a red shirt zipping up his trousers before quickly leaving the platform area.

The incident follows another case involving a man accused of urinating at an MRT station.

Li Guorui, a Chinese national, was charged with urinating on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station on January 10.

The Land Transport Authority acknowledged a social media post on Sunday about the Outram Park incident and confirmed it was aware of the behaviour.



