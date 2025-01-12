SINGAPORE, Jan 12 – Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has reportedly called for efforts to help immigrants and foreign workers adapt to the city-state’s social norms to foster a cohesive and inclusive society.

Speaking at an appreciation dinner hosted by organisations from the Indian community yesterday, Lee highlighted the political sensitivities surrounding immigration but stressed the importance of foreign talent in sustaining Singapore’s population and economy.

“Singapore relies heavily on them to top up [its] population base and talent pool”, Lee was quoted saying by Singapore-based CNA.

“Therefore, we must manage the inflow and integration of new arrivals with the utmost sensitivity and caution, to ensure that the flows are balanced and sustainable.”

He added that Singapore must also “stand firmly against nativism and xenophobia”, emphasising the need to guide newcomers in adapting to Singapore’s way of life.

“It is an ongoing process. But gradually, with the passage of the years and generations, the new arrivals will integrate into the local community,” he said.

Lee drew parallels with earlier generations of Indian immigrants, who, despite diverse origins, formed a distinctive and unified Singaporean Indian community.

The former prime minister also praised the spirit of volunteering among recent Indian immigrants, some of whom have become citizens or permanent residents, while others are still deepening their ties to Singapore.

“They add to the vibrancy and dynamism of our Indian culture, and thus they are contributing to the community, and to Singapore,” he said.

Lee concluded by reaffirming Singapore’s commitment to diversity, stating that the nation’s shared identity is strengthened by its inclusiveness and connection to the world.



