SINGAPORE, Jan 8 — Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has been conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters by the National University of Singapore (NUS) in recognition of her remarkable contributions.

A conferment ceremony, presided over by Singapore President and NUS Chancellor Tharman Shanmugaratnam, was held at the Istana on Wednesday, according to NUS in a statement.

The Honorary Degree is the university’s highest form of recognition for outstanding individuals who have rendered distinguished service and made a significant impact, both locally and globally.

NUS President Prof Tan Eng Chye said the university is honoured to confer the Honorary Degree on the princess, who is an accomplished academic, a polyglot, an educator, a royal with a heart for the Thai people, and a cherished friend to Singapore.

“Her Royal Highness has lent her generous support to initiatives that seek to uplift, empower and inspire young people through education, as well as many other meaningful causes, including agricultural development, cultural conservation, disaster relief, and the right to food.

“We are deeply inspired by her exceptional talents, unwavering dedication to serving underprivileged communities, and her commitment to creating meaningful impact,” he said.

Princess Sirindhorn is highly respected for her role in advancing education, cultural preservation, and humanitarian efforts, both in Thailand and internationally.

She is the patron of several foundations aimed at uplifting Thai society, including the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Foundation and Chaipattana Foundation. She is also the executive vice president of the Thai Red Cross Society.

The princess has also been personally involved in Singapore’s efforts to promote research and development in science and technology, and special education.

She has consistently supported the Global Young Scientists Summit (GYSS), personally nominating young Thai scientists to attend the event and regularly participating in the GYSS, many of which have been held at NUS.

Past recipients of the NUS Honorary Doctor of Letters included former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon (2016) and former Singapore president S. R. Nathan (2012). — Bernama