SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed yesterday that the Singapore Police Coast Guard took “appropriate enforcement action” after Indonesian fishing boats repeatedly entered Singapore’s territorial waters near Tuas on December 24.

The incident, which saw an Indonesian fisherman fall into the sea, has sparked criticism and calls for clarification from both sides.

A viral TikTok video shows a fisherman falling overboard after waves created by a Singapore Coast Guard boat. He was rescued by his crew, and one of them can be heard shouting at the patrol boat’s crew.

The SPF confirmed to The Online Citizen that several Indonesian vessels entered Singapore waters multiple times on December 24, with two vessels going deeper into Singapore’s territory around 1:20pm. The coast guard instructed the vessels to leave, which they did by 1:40pm.

The SPF stated that foreign vessels must comply with Singapore’s authorities in its waters, ensuring the coast guard acted professionally and safely.

It added that the Singapore Consulate in Batam is engaging with Indonesian officials to address concerns.

Indonesian fishermen and officials have expressed strong disapproval. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency is investigating, and fishermen met with the agency on December 29.

The fisherman who fell, 18-year-old Danil Mahadir Van, told CNN Indonesia that he and his father believed they were fishing in their rightful area and were reluctant to leave. He claimed the coast guard’s manoeuvres caused large waves, leading to his fall.

The Online Citizen reported Distrawandi, Chairman of the Indonesian Fishermen’s Association, as criticising the Singapore Marine Police for reckless and dangerous actions, urging humane enforcement and better understanding of maritime boundaries.

The proximity of the Tuas waters to maritime borders has caused confusion, as the area is difficult to visually distinguish.

The Indonesian Fishermen’s Association has filed a formal objection to Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling for diplomatic action and educational initiatives to inform fishermen about territorial waters.

A meeting with Singapore’s Batam Consulate on December 27 failed to resolve the issue to Distrawandi’s satisfaction.