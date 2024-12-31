ALOR SETAR, Dec 31 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) rescued two Singaporean men who were believed to have gotten lost while hiking on Mount Machinchang near Langkawi, on Sunday.

Padang Matsirat Fire and Rescue Station chief, Senior Fire Officer II Mohammad Zaidi Md Lazim said his department received a call regarding the incident at 10.28pm before arriving at the location about 20 minutes later.

“Upon arrival at the location, the fire brigade was informed that two male victims, aged 23 and 25, were lost... they started climbing the mountain at 12.02pm and are believed to have gotten lost due to the darkness.

“The fire brigade who started searching for the two victims at 12.02am last night later managed to find the victims at 2.48am,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the two victims were successfully brought down to the foot of the mountain at 4.36am before being handed over to the police for further action.

“The operation, which involved 12 officers and personnel from the Padang Matsirat BBP and Langkawi BBP, ended at 4.51am,” he said. — Bernama