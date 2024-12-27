SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — Singapore is investigating job listings on LinkedIn allegedly posted by a branch of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its Communist Youth League, offering positions at an educational institution in the city-state.

Its Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed to South China Morning Post (SCMP) yesterday that it was aware of the posts, which were advertised on December 20.

The listings were for two roles — party branch secretary and deputy branch secretary — at a supposed Ngee Ann Polytechnic branch of the Communist Youth League.

Both listings have since been removed, according to SCMP.

“The Singapore government will not tolerate the importation of the politics of other countries into Singapore,” the MHA was quoted as saying.

“Foreigners visiting, studying, working or living in Singapore should not carry out their political agendas or activities here. We will deal firmly with any individual or group found to be doing so.”

The job descriptions reportedly suggested duties such as promoting the party’s ideology, culture, and increasing the party’s influence abroad.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs is aware of job offers on LinkedIn supposedly related to a branch of the Communist Party of China and its Communist Youth League, in Ngee Ann Polytechnic. Police reports have been received, and MHA is looking into the case,” the ministry added to SCMP.

Singapore has long upheld a policy against foreign political interference.

This stance is enshrined in the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, passed in 2021, which grants the government the authority to take pre-emptive action against individuals or groups linked to foreign powers.

Earlier this year, Singaporean businessman Philip Chan became the first individual to be labelled a "politically significant person" under this law.

The MHA did not specify his political activities but noted that Chan had previously been warned for facilitating an illegal public gathering in 2019 in support of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests.