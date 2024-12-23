SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — A 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 69-year-old following an alleged altercation in Lavender, Singapore, yesterday.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), preliminary police investigations revealed that the two men were involved in a dispute that reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Officers responded to the incident at Block 805 King George’s Avenue around 11:35am, the report added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed to CNA that two individuals were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 69-year-old, who was found unconscious with injuries, was pronounced dead after being hospitalised.

The 71-year-old suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

Conviction could result in a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or caning. However, the suspect is exempt from caning due to his age.

Police have stated that investigations are ongoing.