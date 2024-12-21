SINGAPORE, Dec 21 — A 38-year-old Filipino woman with a history of sleepwalking, was found dead at the foot of Laguna Park condominium in Marine Parade in June 2021.

The news, originally reported by Shin Min Daily News and later picked up by Mothership, reveals that yesterday, a coroner’s inquiry concluded that Ruth Dalumpines Dulfo had fallen from her 10th-floor unit.

While the coroner noted Dulfo could perform “complicated actions” like opening a window while sleepwalking, there were no witnesses or definitive proof that she was asleep at the time of her fall. The inquiry also found no evidence of suicidal tendencies but could not determine if the fall was intentional, leading to an open verdict.

Dulfo, who had lived in Singapore since 2009, shared her condominium flat with five housemates. Shin Min reported that during an earlier hearing in 2022, a police investigation revealed she was found motionless below her toilet window around 7am on the day of the incident. Although the window was typically shut, it was wide open, with traces of Dulfo’s DNA found on the lever and bottom of the window.

Despite her petite frame — standing at 1.45m tall and weighing 48kg — the police concluded Dulfo could have climbed through the window, describing her as a “very fit individual”.

According to Shin Min, a senior consultant from the National Neuroscience Institute testified that sleepwalkers are capable of performing complex tasks, such as climbing out of windows or driving. While her report assumed Dulfo was asleep before the fall, it aligned with accounts from Dulfo’s sister and housemates, who had witnessed her sleepwalking in the past. Incidents included walking downstairs, attempting to urinate, or making similar gestures.

Based on these findings, the police believed Dulfo likely fell while sleepwalking, ruling out foul play.

During the hearing yesterday, the coroner noted that police had re-interviewed Dulfo’s manager and housemates and reviewed her conversations with family members. These interactions appeared normal, with Dulfo discussing property investments with her mother and responding to her sister’s complaints about feeling unwell.

While Dulfo did not reply to subsequent messages, there were no signs of dissatisfaction or suicidal intent, leading the coroner to maintain an open verdict in the case.

