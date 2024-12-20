SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced today that it arrested 12 drivers yesterday for offering illegal ride-hailing services within Singapore and to Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, the LTA said that their foreign-registered vehicles were also impounded during the operation at Changi Airport.

“Drivers caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services, including cross-border trips without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL), face fines up to S$3,000 (RM9,900), imprisonment up to six months, or both.

“The vehicle used may also be forfeited,” it said.

The LTA also urged the public against using illegal ride services, saying such services are unsafe and may lack proper insurance.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that LTA had taken similar action at the airport in August this year, catching 14 errant drivers.

LTA stated that only Singapore- and Malaysia-registered taxis approved by LTA and Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency can provide cross-border rides, with Malaysia-registered taxis also requiring an Asean public service vehicle permit.

These licensed taxis can only operate at the Ban San Street Terminal in Rochor and cannot offer point-to-point rides in Singapore to ensure fairness for local drivers, according to the Singapore Ministry of Transport and LTA.