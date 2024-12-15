SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — Transport operator Singapore MRT (SMRT) said yesterday that the disruption affecting the Circle Line was caused by a stalled train at around 6.20pm.

On Facebook, it said the train was stalled at Tai Seng Station on the Circle Line, and service had resumed at around 7.10pm.

“To resolve the issue, the faulty train was coupled with another train and withdrawn to the depot,” it said in a brief statement.

It added that to address the issue, it had made in-train and station announcements to keep commuters informed, and provided free regular bus services between Promenade and Serangoon stations.

Yesterday, SMRT had announced that commuters would face an additional 30 minutes train travel time between Promenade and Serangoon due to a train fault.

SMRT had faced several service disruptions in September and October this year, prompting questions over the age of its fleet.