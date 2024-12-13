SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — A former employee allegedly smashed the glass shopfront of her ex-workplace, a massage parlour on Race Course Road in Little India, just hours before her scheduled flight back to China.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter arrived at the scene on December 9 following a tip-off, they observed shattered glass scattered across the shop and pavement.

The damage reportedly extended to a twisted door frame and broken ceiling light fixtures.

The parlour owner, identified only as Lin, revealed that the business had been operating for just a few months, with an investment of S$90,000 (RM297,000).

He explained that the suspect, a former employee, had been dismissed along with others on December 4 following workplace conflicts.

“I didn’t expect this to happen... I don’t know why somebody would destroy the store,” Lin told the newspaper, adding that the parlour was closed at the time of the incident.

Police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News the arrest of a 37-year-old woman for public nuisance.

Lin shared that the woman, a Chinese national, was scheduled to fly home on December 9 but ruefully remarked, “Now that this happened, she probably can’t return home.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.