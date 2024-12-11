SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will roll out passport-less clearance at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, and at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) starting Monday, December 16.

In a statement, ICA said the new system will allow travellers at land checkpoints to use QR codes for immigration clearance, while Singapore residents at MBCCS will clear immigration using facial and iris biometrics, without needing a passport.

The QR code system, which has already undergone successful trials, will be progressively implemented at all automated and special assistance lanes at both Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, beginning with Tuas. ICA aims to complete the roll-out by mid-January 2025.

The system will benefit families, travellers with disabilities, and first-time foreign visitors, who will use QR codes for clearance on future trips after an initial passport presentation.

At MBCCS, Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders will also be able to use biometrics for clearance from Monday, with foreign travellers able to use this system when departing Singapore.

Although passport-less clearance will be available, travellers are advised to carry their passports, as they may still be required for entry into other countries or for ICA verification.