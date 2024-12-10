SINGAPORE, Dec 10 — A knife attack at a hardware store in Hougang today left a 34-year-old woman dead and two others, including the suspected assailant, injured, according to The Straits Times.

The woman, believed to be a worker at Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store, was found with stab wounds and died from her injuries in hospital.

A 26-year-old man, likely the store manager, was also injured, police said.

The 42-year-old suspect, reportedly a deliveryman familiar with the store, was arrested after being injured during the attack. Preliminary investigations revealed that all parties knew each other, police told The Straits Times.

Witnesses described hearing loud screams from the hardware store around 11am. A nearby department store worker was reported saying that customers and staff hid inside after learning that a man with a knife was attacking people.

The assailant allegedly drew a knife during a delivery and attacked the woman, who tried but failed to escape. The store manager intervened and sustained injuries while wrestling with the attacker.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said paramedics responded around 11.05am, taking two victims to Changi General Hospital and the third to Sengkang General Hospital, according to The Straits Times.

The police cordoned off the hardware store and adjacent shops, including a fruit stall and jewellery store.

The suspect is expected to be charged with murder on Thursday and faces the death penalty if convicted.

This incident marks Singapore’s third murder or suspected murder in less than two weeks, bringing the total number of such cases in 2024 to nine.