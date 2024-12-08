SINGAPORE, Dec 8 — A car plunged headfirst into the basement carpark of Queensway Shopping Centre yesterday, injuring two women aged 61 and 91.

The accident occurred along Alexandra Road at 4.20pm and involved four vehicles, police confirmed to The Straits Times.

The driver, a 61-year-old woman, and her 91-year-old passenger were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, the police said in their response to media queries.

Workers from a tow truck company later removed the vehicle at around 8pm, completing the process within 15 minutes.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.