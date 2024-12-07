SINGAPORE, Dec 7 — Some passengers were caught off guard on the first day of the MRT service suspension between Tampines and Tanah Merah stations, despite repeated reminders on social media, in stations, and on trains.

Most East-West Line (EWL) passengers on the morning of December 7, however, appeared unfazed by the service disruption, which will last until December 10.

The Straits Times reported that the suspension is required to safely connect the rail line to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot on Upper Changi Road East.

“To address longer waiting times — particularly at Simei, which relies solely on bus services — we have stationed drinking water at key queue areas,” said SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai.

Lam added that SMRT worked closely with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to significantly improve operational efforts to manage the crowd over the four-day stoppage.

Shuttle trains now operate at intervals of five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris, eight minutes between Tanah Merah and Expo, and 11 minutes between Expo and Changi Airport.

For the affected sector, Shuttle Bus 7 runs every three to five minutes, stopping at Tampines, Simei, and Tanah Merah stations.

SMRT staff and workers in black tops with high-visibility vests have been deployed at affected stations to guide passengers and answer queries.

Passengers shared mixed experiences with the service changes, although most described their journey as smooth and fuss-free.

Architect Roger Ocfenia said his journey from Ubi to Changi Airport via the Downtown Line and Expo transfer was smooth.

Changi Airport retail worker Mo Qiang told Straits Times, “They have to do these works, so I understand.”

However, confusion arose among some passengers, including travellers arriving at Changi Airport.

Yuki Teo, who flew in from Malaysia, said she struggled to find her way to Paya Lebar due to unclear signs.

“It was a bit confusing. The signs were not very specific,” she said.

Nurse Junaidah Abdul Rahman said she missed the service change notices at Pasir Ris station.

“My shift started at 9am, so I was really late,” she said.

She added that a private-hire car ride cost her S$18.20 (RM60) and expressed frustration about possibly incurring such costs over the next three days.

The LTA previously announced that up to 55 double-decker buses would be deployed daily for the shuttle service.

LTA also said that the four-day suspension was necessary to remove about 80m of existing track and install new ones between Simei and Tanah Merah, with power systems requiring stringent testing.

An average of 100,000 passengers is expected to be affected daily, with travel times prolonged by 20 to 30 minutes.

The East Coast Integrated Depot, scheduled to open in 2026, will house 220 trains and over 500 buses, becoming Singapore’s largest train and bus depot.