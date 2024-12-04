SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has officially been elected as the secretary-general of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) following the 38th PAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on Wednesday.

Wong succeeded Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who had formally announced his plan to hand over the party’s leadership to his successor during the recent PAP Conference.

In a statement, PAP Assistant Secretary-General, Chan Chun Sing, expressed the CEC’s appreciation for the outgoing Secretary-General’s leadership and selfless service to both the party and the country.

Lee, who handed over the country’s leadership to Wong on May 15, remains a member of the CEC.

Meanwhile, other officeholders, including Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, will retain their posts as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

The PAP has also co-opted four additional members to the CEC: Desmond Choo, Lam Pin Min, Ng Chee Meng and Sim Ann. — Bernama