SINGAPORE, Dec 1 – ABC Nasi Kandar, a popular eatery chain here, is reportedly being investigated by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for alleged illegal employment under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Singapore’s Straits Times cited an MOM spokesman confirming that it is investigating the chain and its personnel for potentially violating employment laws concerning foreign workers.

It also cited the spokesman saying MOM “takes a serious view on illegal employment”.

The paper’s checks revealed that over 10 ABC Nasi Kandar outlets, previously located across areas like Little India, Lavender, and Eunos, have closed in recent months.

It reported that at its Serangoon Road branch, located near City Square Mall, the premises appeared abandoned, with equipment removed and signage changed to “under renovation.”

Workers nearby claimed the outlets shut down abruptly about two months ago, leaving the sites either boarded up or replaced by other businesses.

The chain’s Desker Road branch, adjacent to Mustafa Centre, displayed a notice indicating plans for a revamp, stating it would reopen in late 2024.

The investigation also included visits to the registered address of the restaurant’s director, where no occupants were found, and legal notices were observed on the premises.

Under Singaporean law, hiring foreign workers without valid work passes can result in fines of up to S$30,000 (RM99,500), imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both, with harsher penalties for repeat offences.

Meanwhile, foreigners who work without valid work passes may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.