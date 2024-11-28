BANGKOK, Nov 28 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to embark on his inaugural official visit to Thailand today to strengthen bilateral relations and foster cooperation in various sectors.

Thai Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the visit is at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He said the bilateral meeting between the two leaders aims to strengthen relations and cooperation in multiple areas, including high-level exchanges, security and economic partnerships, people-to-people ties, and strategic collaborations.

“The two leaders will also explore opportunities for cooperation in emerging areas of mutual interest, such as cybersecurity, the digital economy, the green economy, and investments in future industries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

During his visit, Wong will attend an official welcoming ceremony at Government House, meet with Paetongtarn, and witness the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and agreements between the two nations.

Jirayu stated that this marks Wong’s first official visit to Thailand as Prime Minister of Singapore, following his appointment to the role in May 2024.

The two Prime Ministers will hold a joint press conference before attending a luncheon hosted by Paetongtarn in honour of her Singaporean counterpart, he added.

Jirayu further noted that Thailand and Singapore are preparing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025. — Bernama