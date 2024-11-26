SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — A Singapore real estate company has issued an apology after photos emerged of attendees at its recent dinner and dance event wearing blackface make-up and Afro wigs, sparking widespread criticism online.

A TikTok video posted on Sunday featured eight individuals posing in front of an event backdrop, drawing over 25,000 views by the following evening.

The image was later circulated on social media platform X, alongside another photo showing the group on stage at the “UOL & PPHG Annual Dinner & Dance x Remixed Party 2024.” PPHG refers to Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a UOL Group spokesman said, “We sincerely apologise for any offence caused,” but declined to comment on whether the individuals were employees or if any disciplinary actions were taken.

The event, themed “The Rhythm of the Night,” took place on November 14, according to a search by The Straits Times.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism online, with many calling for accountability. Blackface is widely condemned as racially insensitive due to its historical context and perpetuation of stereotypes.

This controversy follows a similar episode in July, when a Raffles Institution student faced disciplinary action for donning a mask resembling a dark-skinned man on Racial Harmony Day, further underscoring ongoing concerns over racial insensitivity in Singapore.