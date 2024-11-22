SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — A World War II bomb was unearthed at a Singapore country club yesterday, sparking a quick response from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

According to various Singapore media outlets, the unexploded relic was discovered at Keppel Club, and SAF’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit swiftly moved in to handle the situation.

Keppel Club, located near Singapore’s southern coast, is a prestigious golf club offering lush greens and serene views of Keppel Bay and the Singapore Harbour.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), they were called to 239 Sime Road, which is the address of the club, at around 9:15am yesterday after a suspicious object was spotted.

After assessing the situation, the SAF confirmed the bomb to be a WWII-era unexploded device, but it posed no immediate threat to the public.

The SAF reportedly removed the bomb safely by 5pm, as confirmed in an email to members of the nearby Singapore Island Country Club.