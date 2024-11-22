SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — Singapore has recorded the steepest year-on-year increase in identity fraud within the Asia-Pacific region, with cases surging by 207 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, according to a report by verification platform Sumsub.

According to media outlet CNA, this rise significantly outpaced the regional average increase of 121 per cent, highlighting growing concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the city-state.

Thailand and Indonesia followed closely, registering increases of 206 per cent and 201 per cent, respectively.

Sumsub’s findings, based on data from over three million fraud attempts globally, also identified five primary types of identity fraud: the use of fake documents, chargeback fraud, organised fraud networks, account takeovers, and deepfakes.

The report revealed a four-fold increase in global deepfake-related fraud, with the manipulated media accounting for 7 per cent of all fraud attempts.

Singapore ranked joint second with Cambodia in the region for deepfake-related attacks, reporting a 240 per cent increase, trailing South Korea’s dramatic 735 per cent rise.

Earlier this month, for example, deepfake nude images of Singapore Sports School students were created and circulated by peers.

In response to queries from CNA, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) called deepfake-related threats “serious” and cautioned that advancements in AI would likely fuel their proliferation.

“AI technology has made face-swap tools more accessible, enabling highly convincing and scalable fraud,” a spokesman said.

The CSA emphasised the need for robust measures to combat the growing sophistication of cyber threats.