SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — A 23-year-old man accused of deflating the tyres of five vehicles at two carparks in Woodlands, Singapore was charged with public nuisance yesterday.

According to The New Paper, Benjamin Chia Yit Loong allegedly committed the offences between 10am and noon on Tuesday at the multi-storey carparks at Blocks 517A and 519A Woodlands Drive 14.

He also reportedly left fliers on the cars’ windscreens, with messages linked to a climate activist group opposing sport utility vehicles — marking what is believed to be the group’s first such case in Singapore.

Police said they were alerted by a car owner on Wednesday and arrested Chia within eight hours. Preliminary investigations revealed four other vehicles had similar damage.

During a court hearing held via video link, Chia, a National University of Singapore (NUS) student, appeared handcuffed and requested for his case to be adjourned until after his ongoing exams. His lawyer, Anil Sandhu, noted that Chia’s parents were present to post his S$5,000 (RM16,617) bail.

The case will be heard again on December 9. If convicted, Chia faces up to three months’ jail, a S$2,000 fine, or both.

An NUS spokesman confirmed to the national daily that the university would take appropriate disciplinary action following court proceedings.



