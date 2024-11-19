SINGAPORE, Nov 19 — Five Labubu dolls, valued at approximately S$300 (RM1,000), were reported stolen from a claw machine in Yishun, Singapore after CCTV footage captured three boys attempting to tilt the machine yesterday.

According to The Straits Times, the incident occurred outside Little Pets Kingdom, a pet shop at Block 930 Yishun Central 1.

The shop’s owner, Derrick He, discovered the theft after noticing dislodged wires above the claw machine upon arriving at work at 9:30am.

Footage shared with The Straits Times shows the boys trying unsuccessfully to win the dolls at around 6:30am before tilting and lifting the machine repeatedly.

At one point, they appeared to tip it sideways, allowing one boy to reach into the dispensing slot.

He said the machine drew a larger crowd after he stocked it with 11 Labubu dolls from “The Monsters Tasty Macarons Series,” which have surged in popularity.

Despite the theft, he plans to leave the remaining dolls in the machine.

The Labubu doll, priced at S$24.90 online, has become a sought-after collectible, often selling for up to S$65 from resellers after gaining fame when Blackpink’s Lisa showcased it in April.

This incident follows similar reports of Labubu-related thefts, including a father and his children stealing S$100 worth of dolls at Sim Lim Square last month.

Singapore police are investigating the Yishun case.