SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — A retired officer who once led the Singapore Police Force (SPF) team responsible for the security of Singapore’s founding prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, intervened during the recent stabbing at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah.

Richard Tan Chai Boon, now head of investigations, training, and safety at SATS Security Services and is a member of the congregation, was praised for his swift action in disarming the attacker.

He was joined by Damien Liew Khee Rui in subduing 37-year-old Basnayake Keith Spencer, who has been charged with causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

For their bravery, Tan and Liew were awarded the SPF’s Public Spiritedness Award on November 10.

In response to the November 9 attack on Catholic priest Father Christopher Lee, Tan told media outlet CNA after the ceremony: “We saw our priest being attacked. It was very instinctive that we had to go and disarm this person.”

SATS CEO Henry Low praised Tan’s “courage, selfless spirit, and professional instinct” in preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

Tan, a 38-year police veteran, retired in May 2018 and has received National Day Awards for his service.

Spencer allegedly used a foldable knife to stab Father Lee during a children’s mass at the church, causing significant injuries.

Father Lee underwent surgery and is now recovering in stable condition.

The incident was swiftly managed by members of the congregation, including the Archdiocesan Emergency Response team.

Police later found additional weapons, including a penknife and a mallet, on Spencer, who was not a regular churchgoer.

Spencer has been remanded for further investigation.