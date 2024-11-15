WASHINGTON, Nov 15 — A 20-year-old Singaporean man accused of orchestrating a US$230 million (RM1.1 billion) cryptocurrency theft has asked for a “speedy trial” in the United States.

Malone Lam appeared before a judge in Washington yesterday for a pre-trial hearing, during which evidence disclosure was discussed.

Lam and his alleged co-conspirator, Jeandiel Serrano, are charged with stealing and laundering over 4,100 bitcoin by impersonating a Google employee, according to US prosecutors.

The US Department of Justice has described the case as “one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts from a private individual in the history of the United States.”

Lam allegedly used some of the stolen funds for lavish spending, including splurging hundreds of thousands of dollars per night at nightclubs in Los Angeles and Miami and buying luxury cars.

During the hearing, Lam, clad in a blue prison shirt, blue trousers, and a white long-sleeved T-shirt, sat beside his defence team. US prosecutors and his lawyers discussed the upcoming discovery phase, which will include evidence such as online chat screenshots and Lam’s smartphone data, which remains locked.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly acknowledged the FBI’s proficiency in retrieving data from phones.

She confirmed that Lam was aware of his rights concerning a “speedy trial,” a constitutional right aimed at preventing undue delays in criminal prosecutions.

The judge suggested a trial date as early as March or April next year.

Lam waived his right to review the evidence his defence team will share with the prosecution, stating, “There’s no need for me to review the discovery from the government.”

In a statement after the hearing, Lam’s lawyer, Scott Armstrong, said his client, “caught up in a very complicated case,” will be defended vigorously.

Elaborate scam

Lam and Serrano, 21, allegedly targeted a “high-net-worth investor” in cryptocurrency. Court documents revealed that the duo sent fake Google account notifications to the victim days before the heist, using proxy and VPN services to mask their location.

On August 18, they reportedly posed as Google support representatives, warning the victim of a supposed hack. Lam and Serrano convinced the victim to share security codes, enabling them to access his OneDrive and Gmail accounts to locate cryptocurrency assets.

They even impersonated a security team from Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, urging the victim to transfer assets for “safekeeping.”

The victim was ultimately persuaded to download a remote desktop program, granting Lam and Serrano real-time access to his computer, where they allegedly found the private keys to over 4,100 bitcoin.

Lavish spending spree

Court filings reveal that Lam spent up to US$500,000 per night at US nightclubs and purchased luxury cars worth millions, including custom Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Porsches.

He reportedly bought 31 luxury cars, with 22 still unaccounted for as of September 24.

Lam continued his spree, flying on a private jet to Miami, where he rented multiple high-end homes, one of which cost US$68,000 monthly.

In Miami, he allegedly continued spending extravagantly on jewellery, nightclubs, and luxury vehicles.

Next court appearance

Lam is currently held at Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia, awaiting trial.

He and Serrano are scheduled for another pre-trial hearing on January 9, where a trial date may be confirmed.

If convicted, Lam faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to US$250,000, or double his gains from the alleged crime.