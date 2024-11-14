LONDON, Nov 14 — Charles Yeo Yao Hui, the fugitive Singaporean lawyer who absconded in July 2022 while on bail, was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 4.

This comes after Singapore submitted an extradition request to the UK in October 2023, seeking his return to face charges of abetment of cheating related to funds released to his law firm in connection with a client’s settlement claim.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers confirmed the arrest, stating in a response to The Straits Times on November 13 that the case is now in the hands of the UK courts.

They noted that the UK Crown Prosecution Service will handle the extradition proceedings according to UK law. As the legal process is ongoing, the Attorney-General’s Chambers refrained from providing further comments.

According to The Straits Times Yeo, who was the former chairman of the Reform Party, faced several charges, including one related to wounding the religious feelings of the Christian community in January 2022.

He was also charged with posting abusive remarks about a police officer on his social media platforms.

According to the news report in July 2022, Yeo was granted permission to leave Singapore for Vietnam to meet a witness connected to a trial he was handling at the time. He was given bail, with his mother acting as the bailor, and allowed to return by the end of July.

However, Yeo failed to come back to Singapore, and it was later revealed he sought asylum in the UK.

Yeo’s bail of S$15,000 (RM50,700) was subsequently forfeited in September 2022.