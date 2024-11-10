SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on the public to remain calm and united following a knife attack on a priest at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah yesterday.

Stating that violence has no place in the country, he urged everyone to support one another in the spirit of harmony and resilience.

“Very shocked and saddened to hear that a priest, Father Christopher Lee, was stabbed at St Joseph’s Church during mass. We pray for his full and speedy recovery.

“Most of all, we must uphold the safety and sanctity of our places of worship — places where people seek peace, solace and community,” he posted on social media.

Wong, who is also finance minister, said it was fortunate that several members of the congregation helped disarm the assailant before the suspect could cause more harm.

“Many parishioners were badly shaken by what happened, and I hope that they heal from this traumatic event,” he added.

In the incident, Lee, a parish priest at St Joseph’s Church, was attacked by a knife-wielding man while celebrating the 5.30 pm mass.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Singaporean Sinhalese man with a history of serious hurt and drug-related offences, was disarmed by members of the congregation and subsequently arrested by police officers.

Based on preliminary investigations, police believe the suspect acted alone and that the attack is not an act of terrorism.

Lee is receiving treatment at the National University Hospital and is in stable condition. — Bernama