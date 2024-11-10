SINGAPORE, Nov 10 – Singapore’s Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) has condemned the stabbing of Father Christopher Lee at St Joseph’s Church here yesterday.

The interfaith group also expressed solidarity with the Catholic community affected by the violent incident during an evening mass.

“We pray for Father Lee’s swift recovery and stand in solidarity with the Catholic community affected by this act of violence in their place of worship,” the IRO said in a statement.

“We also hope the children who were there heal from this traumatic incident.”

The IRO condemned the attack as a violation of a sacred space, where individuals were gathered for religious service. It also thanked law enforcement agencies for their swift response in arresting the attacker and initiating an investigation.

The interfaith body called on the public to support the Catholic community during this difficult time, emphasising the importance of unity in the face of violence.

“These are times to demonstrate interfaith compassion and social cohesion, as we have always done in Singapore. Let us remain calm and united in love and solidarity,” it said.

The IRO represents 10 faith groups: Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Baha’i, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, Taoism, and Zoroastrianism.



