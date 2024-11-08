BRUSSELS, Nov 8 — An international student from Singapore was stabbed to death early yesterday morning in central Brussels.

The 25-year-old was stabbed on Rue Saint-Pierre, which runs parallel to Rue Adolphe Max — a popular shopping street in the city centre — at around 2:30am on Thursday morning.

Officers from the Brussels-Ixelles police zone that arrived to the scene, discovered the victim with a stab wound in his abdomen and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was hospitalised but did not survive, reported The Brussels Times.

Two suspects had approached the student and was stabbed after a short conversation, according to police.

Both men aged 18, have been detained following house searches.

The Public Prosecutor's Office, an investigating judge, a forensic doctor and the Federal Judicial Police have examined the site of the incident.

The Public Prosecutor has stated that “the exact circumstances of the events have yet to be clarified” and will not comment further while the investigation is ongoing.