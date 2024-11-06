SINGAPORE, Nov 6 — Meta is set to receive an order under Singapore’s Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) over the reposting of false claims made by the anti-death penalty group, Transformative Justice Collective (TJC), the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced yesterday.

According to media site CNA, MHA flagged 10 Facebook and 30 Instagram posts from October 23 and 24, which shared false statements first published by TJC on October 2.

These statements, made in an article on TJC’s website and shared on its social media pages, concerned the scheduling of executions and the prosecution of drug trafficking in Singapore.

A correction direction was issued to TJC on October 5, which it complied with the following day, adding a notice that its posts contained falsehoods.

“By reposting the TJC posts on Oct 23 and 24, those individuals had chosen to communicate falsehoods that they knew or should have known contained false statements,” MHA said to CNA.

CNA reported that MHA has instructed the Pofma Office to issue targeted correction directions to Meta, requiring it to notify users who saw the false posts that they contained misinformation, along with a link to the government’s clarification.

The clarification will outline the falsehoods and the facts, allowing the public to read both and form their own conclusions, without removing the original posts.

In response to why correction orders were only issued to Meta and not the individuals, MHA explained that a “practical and balanced approach” was taken, given the volume of reposts.

Targeted correction directions would enable the posts to be labelled quickly without issuing separate directions to each individual, it added.