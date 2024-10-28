SINGAPORE, Oct 28 — A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Tokyo was redirected to Taipei today following a “cracked windshield” incident mid-flight, the airline confirmed to CNA.

An SIA spokesman said that Flight SQ636, carrying 249 passengers and 17 crew, departed Changi Airport at 11:07pm yesterday and was scheduled to arrive at Haneda Airport by 6:20am today.

Due to the damaged windshield, however the flight diverted to Taoyuan International Airport, where it landed without issue around 4am, the SIA spokesman added.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, prompted SIA to arrange hotel accommodations for affected passengers.

Renumbered as SQ9876, the flight will resume from Taipei at 8:30pm and is expected to reach Tokyo at 12:30am tomorrow, delaying arrival by approximately 18 hours.

“SIA sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” the spokesman, emphasising that passenger and crew safety remain the airline’s utmost priority.