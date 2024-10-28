SINGAPORE, Oct 28 — Lucky Singaporeans can now score unsold food from restaurants at discounts of up to 80 per cent before closing time, thanks to a new mobile app.

As reported in The Straits Times (ST), Yindii aims to combat food waste in the dining sector.

Launched in August, the app even allows users to pre-order a “surprise bag” that features various unsold menu items at the end of the day, available at 50 to 80 per cent off regular prices.

It is promoted as a “high-quality food surplus marketplace”, with partners such as Paul, Baker & Cook, and SaladStop!.

Founded in 2020, the app also available in Hong Kong and Thailand.

Yindii co-founder and chief marketing officer Mahima Rajangam Natarajan told ST: “We chose to launch in Singapore because it’s a forward-thinking city with a growing focus on sustainability and reducing food waste.”

There are several platforms in Singapore focused on reducing food waste apart from Yindii. They include Just Dabao and Treatsure.

Just Dabao offers surprise bags like Yindii, but some participating restaurants let customers select their preferred items. Meanwhile, Treatsure enables users to pack leftover food from hotels and purchase surplus products from grocery stores.

The National Environment Agency reported that food waste made up approximately 11 per cent of the total waste generated in Singapore in 2023, amounting to around 755,000 tonnes. Of this, 623,000 tonnes were discarded, while the remainder was recycled.

ST reported that a surprise bag it purchased for S$15 (RM49.37) contained six items: a baguette, an apple turnover, an éclair, two tarts, a chocolate almond croissant, and a brioche loaf. At retail price, these items would have cost around S$50.

Mahima told ST that Yindii has helped partner merchants clear up to 80 per cent of their daily surplus food since its launch.

The app has also helped offset more than 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions to date, through the sale of surplus food, she added.

Café chain Paul stated that partnering with Yindii marks its “first step in exploring alternative ways to promote and reduce waste.”

In fact, interest in the surprise bags has steadily grown across various locations, with some stores seeing a 10 per cent increase in demand.

As for bakery and food store Baker & Cook, its Serangoon Garden and Bugis outlets offer two to four surprise boxes daily.

According to its spokesperson, “We are looking to expand our participation to more locations soon. The slots tend to fill up quickly in the morning, reflecting strong demand.”