SINGAPORE, Oct 22 — Singapore has responded to what it called allegations “without basis” of its alleged persecution of the late Lee Kuan Yew’s youngest son, Lee Hsien Yang.

The Guardian had earlier published an exclusive interview with Lee Hsien Yang, where he confirmed his application for UK asylum (along with his wife) was accepted.

In a 12-page document with citations released online to the public, the Singapore government stated: “Your proposition that Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his family are victims of ‘baseless’ and ‘unfounded’ persecution is itself without basis.”

Instead, the government asserted that Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Lee Suet Fern had procured the execution of Lee Kuan Yew’s last will with “unseemly haste”, cutting off the elder Lee’s long-time lawyer in the process.

It also noted that the latest last will that had reinserted a clause stating Lee Kuan Yew’s desire for his home to be demolished, which had been missing from the last two wills prior to the supposed final will.

The Singapore government also noted there were no legal barriers for Lee Hsien Yang and his wife to return to Singapore if they wished.Those wishing to read the entirety of Singapore’s response, can read it below: