SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — Singapore's Parliament passed the Elections (Integrity of Online Advertising) (Amendment) Bill yesterday, banning deepfakes and other digitally manipulated content involving election candidates.

This move aims to combat misinformation and deepfake content during elections, a growing issue worldwide. Singapore must hold its next general election by November 2025.

According to CNA, the Bill, introduced by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), targets online election advertisements featuring candidates.

It prohibits the publication of content that depicts a candidate saying or doing something they never did, but only if four key conditions are met.

The content must be online election advertising, manipulated digitally, realistically show a false action or statement, and be believable enough for the public to mistake it for reality.

Offenders will face criminal charges for publishing, sharing, or reposting such content.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo emphasised the Bill’s impartiality, saying it applies regardless of whether the manipulated content favours or damages a candidate.

“It doesn’t matter if the content is favourable or unfavourable to any candidate.

“The publication of such prohibited content, as well as boosting, sharing, and reposting, will be an offence,” she was quoted as saying.

Teo also warned of AI-generated misinformation, calling it a “serious threat to democracy.”

Members of Parliament broadly supported the Bill but raised concerns about its definitions and potential political overreach.

MP Vikram Nair, for example, questioned the law's application to deepfake content shared through private messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

“If a person forwards a video to several hundred people on his contact list, that may be more damaging than the same video on a Facebook account,” he was quoted as saying.

In response, Teo clarified that the law would not police private conversations.

However, large messaging groups on platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram, where membership is open, would not be considered private, and any prohibited content circulated there could face action.

Teo also explained that if candidates wish to challenge manipulated content, significant weight will be placed on their declarations, as they are best positioned to verify if the depiction is accurate.

Last December, a deepfake video emerged showing what appeared to be then Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong discussing an investment opportunity purportedly approved by the Singapore government.

In a Facebook post, Lee called the video “completely bogus” and asked members of the public not to respond.

“We must remain vigilant and learn to protect ourselves and our loved ones against such scams,” he said.