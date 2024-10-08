SINGAPORE, Oct 8 — Six people were rescued when two shophouses, two-storey in height, partially collapsed this morning on Syed Alwi Road in Singapore.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force posted on social media that it had received an alert around 1.30am this morning about the shophouses and proceeded to the scene.

Six people were rescued in the incident, with two suffering minor injuries and moved to Singapore General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital while another four with minor injuries declined hospital treatment.

Two search dogs and a drone were deployed as part of the operation.

According to the SCDF, preliminary cause of the collapse is likely due to a buildup of flammable gas at the restaurant on 84 Syed Alwi road, which then caused a blast and partial collapse of both shophouses at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road.

No flammable gas readings have been detected so far, said the SCDF who reported still being on the scene five hours ago.